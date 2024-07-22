ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

