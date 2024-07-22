ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $139,291,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 653.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $307.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.63 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.06.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $17.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

