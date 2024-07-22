ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 267,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 736,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 148,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $25.81 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.