ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enpro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $162.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $171.35.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is -857.08%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.