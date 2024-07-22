ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

