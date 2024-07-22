ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $178,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,926 shares of company stock valued at $78,328,615. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDW opened at $103.95 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

