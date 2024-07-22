ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
