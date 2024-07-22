ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

