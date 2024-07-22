ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

