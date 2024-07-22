ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

