ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

