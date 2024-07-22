ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in XPO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $112.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.