ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.07, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Read Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.