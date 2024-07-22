ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,393 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

