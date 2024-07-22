ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Visteon Trading Down 4.9 %

Visteon stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.