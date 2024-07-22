ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after buying an additional 247,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,202,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.