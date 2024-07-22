ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,146 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,777,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $18,458,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in StoneCo by 262.2% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 890,442 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $12,187,000. Finally, Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $11,232,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

