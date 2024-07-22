ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $87,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $87,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,500.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.35 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.