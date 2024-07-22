ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 818 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 354,616 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.1 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.