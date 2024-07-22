ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29.

Insider Activity

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock worth $456,660. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progyny

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.