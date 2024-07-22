ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $307.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.02 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $5.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.