ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $2,608,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

