ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

