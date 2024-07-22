ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.1 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $92.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

