ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,347,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 653,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after buying an additional 580,694 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $53.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

