ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $244.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $255.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

