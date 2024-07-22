ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

