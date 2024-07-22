ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $162.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $197.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $3.8657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

