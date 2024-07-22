ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $447.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $470.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.14.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.89.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

