ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 27,108,133 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
