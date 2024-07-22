ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 27,108,133 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $107,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

