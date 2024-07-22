Prospect Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,935 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 2,611 put options.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.55. 623,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,465. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

