Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $302.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $299.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.10. 253,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,434. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.47. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.