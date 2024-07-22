Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.53% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,853,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.74. 520,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.