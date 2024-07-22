Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Reading International stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

