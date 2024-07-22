Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDW. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Redwire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwire

Redwire Stock Performance

NYSE RDW opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $457.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 213,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,271 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.