Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
