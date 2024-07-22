Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.