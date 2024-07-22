Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up to $29.54

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $31.86. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 242,256 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 8.1 %

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,547,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,056,000 after buying an additional 1,560,289 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,490,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $8,726,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.