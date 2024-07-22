Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 22nd (ACLX, ACRS, ADAG, AUGX, AXSM, BIOR, BMRN, BMY, CASS, CHUY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 22nd:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $37.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $405.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

