Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 22nd (ACLX, ACRS, ADAG, AUGX, AXSM, BIOR, BMRN, BMY, CASS, CHUY)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 22nd:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $37.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $405.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.