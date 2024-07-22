Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of REYN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. 54,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,573. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.