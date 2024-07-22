Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Rithm Capital worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RITM opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

