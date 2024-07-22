Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,912 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 42,999 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.19. 12,739,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,188,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

