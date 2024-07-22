Robert W. Baird Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $111.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $97.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

