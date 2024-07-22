Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 438,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $4,092,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.26. 115,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $339.73. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

