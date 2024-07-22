Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $56.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. 157,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Comerica by 2,723.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

