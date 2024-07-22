Royal Bank of Canada Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $87.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 407,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $78.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

