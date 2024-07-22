Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 2,408,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,066,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.