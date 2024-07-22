Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $168.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $172.64. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.