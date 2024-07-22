Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,002 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $175.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

