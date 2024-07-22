Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 41,938 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,740.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTO. Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $18.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $433.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 276.37%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

