Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 173.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,955 in the last three months. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EDR stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

