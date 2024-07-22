Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after acquiring an additional 235,720 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,528,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer downgraded SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.